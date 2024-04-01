Man threatens to jump off bridge in Paso Robles onto highway

March 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A man threatened to jump off the Niblick Bridge onto Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., mutiple 911 callers reported a man on the railing of the Niblick Bridge. Officers arrived to find the man sitting on the top of the fence along the north side of the bridge.

The suicidal man did not respond to officers attempting to assist him.

Police officials asked the California Highway Patrol to stop traffic while seeking a crisis negotiator from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

However, a Paso Robes officer made the decision to quickly intervene and he pulled the subject off the fence to safety. The subject was not injured.

Officers transported the man to Twin Cities Community Hospital for further evaluation.

