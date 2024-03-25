SLO County specials on golf, dining, lodging and more

March 24, 2024

Find great local sales and deals on dining, lodging, golf, happy hours and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Luck o’ Sycamore

Save 25% when booking a one-bedroom or specialty suite in March.

Spring fling getaway

Rejuvenate in style and warmth! Secure a delightful stay this spring by booking a standard double, standard queen, or the luxurious Sycamore king room, and enjoy a $75 discount on your accommodation.

Available Sunday through Friday, now through April 30.

Lucky-Day Away Package

Experience a day devoted to replenishing your mind and body. This popular package for March allows you to elevate your wellness to a new level. Rejuvenate with a Healing Arts Class, immerse in healing waters, relax in our spa, and then indulge in delightful cuisine at Gardens of Avila. Call (805) 595-7302 to book your package.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel in Pismo Beach

Limited time offer, get 40% off a room at the Sea Venture Beach Hotel on Sundays through Thursdays with some blackout dates. Bookings must be made between March 4 through March 8, so you need to act quickly.

Just steps from the hotel lobby, walk straight onto the boardwalk and experience the white sand of Pismo Beach.

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. On Easter from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., foodies can enjoy a three-course brunch for $55 per person.

Appetizers



Chicken and Waffle Sliders – spicy pickled cabbage, maple glaze

spicy pickled cabbage, maple glaze Deviled Eggs – avocado mousse, bacon, chives

avocado mousse, bacon, chives Clam Chowder – potato, parsley, paprika, puff pastry

potato, parsley, paprika, puff pastry Frittata – leeks, goat cheese, tomato, greens

leeks, goat cheese, tomato, greens Crab and Shrimp Salad – butter leaf lettuce, avocado, cucumber, pickled onions, shaved carrots sweet chili dressing

Entrees



Ham Steak and Eggs – two eggs, sausage gravy, hash brown and biscuit

two eggs, sausage gravy, hash brown and biscuit Slow-Roasted Prime Rib – garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, cream of horseradish

– garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, cream of horseradish Crab Cakes – basil, tomato, shallots, cream sauce, and black rice

– basil, tomato, shallots, cream sauce, and black rice Smoked Salmon Benedict – avocado, spinach, capers, hollandaise, hash brown

– avocado, spinach, capers, hollandaise, hash brown Half Rack of Lamb – grilled asparagus roasted fingerling potatoes, chimichurri

Deserts

Carrot Cheesecake – cream cheese frosting

– cream cheese frosting Chocolate Mousse – caramel and whipped cream

– caramel and whipped cream Lemon Pie – strawberry sauce

Call (805) 773-3463 to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with Beef Back Ribs at $4.99 a pound, Chicken Drumsticks at 99 cents a pound, and Red and Green Grapes at $2.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

