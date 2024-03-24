San Luis Obispo County clerk recorder loses another legal battle

March 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge on Thursday denied a motion to set aside a ruling that the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office overcharged a citizen for a recount of the 2022 county supervisor race between incumbent Bruce Gibson and Dr. Bruce Jones.

In January, Superior Court Judge Rita Federman determined Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano charged $5,088 for overtime hours for herself and two other staff members, even though her office never paid those costs. The court determined Cano overcharged for the recount and that instead of Darcia Stebbens owing the county money, the county owes Stebbens $640.

Following her loss, Cano filed a motion to correct or set aside Judge Federman’s ruling arguing that neither party raised the issue of overtime hours for salaried staff. Through the motion, Cano sought a rehearing.

However, during her cross-examination of Cano and another county staffer, Stebbens had raised the issue of overtime hours, according to Judge Federman’s March 21 ruling denying Cano’s motion.

After Gibson defeated Jones by a mere 13 votes in the Nov. 2022 election, Darcia Stebbens requested the recount. Stebbens then terminated the recount after less than a fourth of the district’s precincts had been counted, noting issues with transparency and costs.

Before the recount was halted, Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano agreed to count one ballot that her staff had failed to properly tally. The contested ballot, however, did not end up being tallied in the recount.

After Stebbens had paid the county $48,898 in estimated charges, Cano sent her a final bill. Stebbens refused to pay $4,448 in charges, alleging Cano had failed to provide itemized bills and documents requested with the recount. Cano then filed a small claims court suit against Stebbens, which Cano won.

Stebbens appealed, and the case moved to the Superior Court.

During the 2023 trial, Deputy County Counsel Ann Duggan argued that the county needed to charge for all cost related to the recount to avoid “frivolous recounts.”

“We were willing to pay for any additional costs the county incurred as per the election code regulations,” Stebbens said. “This would be a reimbursement of costs, not where the county would be making a profit by charging us for costs the county already incurred for full-time salaried elections staff.”

Even though Stebbens pointed out multiple issues in which she asserted Cano overcharged her, for example a charge for a court filing that did not occur, the judge said she lacked the jurisdiction to consider Stebbens’ claim for reimbursement of additional false charges.

