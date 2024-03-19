SLO County stopped from removing homeless from safe parking site

March 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge approved a temporary restraining order on Friday that blocks the closure of a safe parking site off Highway 1 near the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, where 16 people currently reside. The site was slated to close on Monday, but will now remain open until March 29.

Established in 2021 as a temporary safe parking site, the county began taking steps last year to close the site. Late last year, county staff told homeless individuals remaining at the site on Oklahoma Avenue to leave the location.

In January, Homeless Union of San Luis Obispo attorneys filed a restraining order request asking the court to stop the proposed closure.

On Feb. 1, the county gave tenants of the site a month and a half to move out. San Luis Obispo County planed to officially close the safe parking site on March 18.

Since its establishment in Oct. 2021, 115 people have lived at the Oklahoma Avenue site, which was originally deemed temporary. And during that time, emergency personnel have responded to more than 500 calls for assistance.

Those calls include three deaths, along with medical, disturbing the peace, spousal abuse or battery, threats, burglary or theft and mental health issues.

