SLO County stopped from removing homeless from safe parking site

March 19, 2024
By KAREN VELIE

A judge approved a temporary restraining order on Friday that blocks the closure of a safe parking site off Highway 1 near the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, where 16 people currently reside. The site was slated to close on Monday, but will now remain open until March 29.

Established in 2021 as a temporary safe parking site, the county began taking steps last year to close the site. Late last year, county staff told homeless individuals remaining at the site on Oklahoma Avenue to leave the location.

In January, Homeless Union of San Luis Obispo attorneys filed a restraining order request asking the court to stop the proposed closure.

On Feb. 1, the county gave tenants of the site a month and a half to move out. San Luis Obispo County planed to officially close the safe parking site on March 18.

Since its establishment in Oct. 2021, 115 people have lived at the Oklahoma Avenue site, which was originally deemed temporary. And during that time, emergency personnel have responded to more than 500 calls for assistance.

Those calls include three deaths, along with medical, disturbing the peace, spousal abuse or battery, threats, burglary or theft and mental health issues.

 


2 Comments
There are costs associated with the operation of the safe parking site. What is the rent charged to those using this site?


What a mess! This sits directly at the feet of Supervisor Bruce Gibson who forced this site to be opened and operated without following the guidance of his own employees. This is Bruce’s typical “Ready, Shoot, Aim” approach to governance. Followed closely by his second favorite maxim, “if at first you don’t succeed, throw more taxpayer dollars at the problem.”


Bruce says opening this site and caring for the homeless was a “moral imperative.” Bruce has now authorized the eviction of 16 of the sickest, most needy residents to the streets from which they came. How’s that morality holding up for you now Bruce?


From start to finish this is a text book case of failed governance. It’s no wonder it’s called Bruce’s Boondoggle.


