San Luis Obispo County to close safe parking site

February 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County plans to officially close the safe parking site on Oklahoma Avenue on March 18. On Feb. 1, the county gave tenants of the site a month and a half to move out.

In early October, county officials held a meeting with individuals sleeping at the safe parking site and offered them $1,000 and additional resources if they moved out by an agreed upon date. While many took the money and moved on, there are 21 people still living at the site.

Since its establishment in Oct. 2021, 115 people have lived at the site, with 67 people having successfully moved on to other housing solutions.

A grand jury report in 2023 found that those managing the site were unsuccessful at helping the majority of its participant households successfully transition to permanent housing. With a transition rate of 14%, the county safe parking site falls well below the median rehousing rate of 40% found in a 2021 nationwide study of 43 safe parking programs, according to the grand jury report.

During the approximately two years the safe parking site was operational, emergency personnel responded to calls for assistance 493 times, according to the grand jury report. Those calls include three deaths, 43 medical, 42 disturbing the peace, seven spousal abuse or battery, five threats, 13 burglary or theft and 50 for mental health issues.

