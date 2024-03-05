This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

March 5, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Paso Robles City Council will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 5 in the council chambers.

The City Council plans to have its second reading of a revised parking ordinance in line with requirements of the California Vehicle Code. The city plans to reestablishing paid parking in the downtown area, with charging set to begin on April 30, under Item 5 on the agenda.

However, a citizens group plans to file a referendum, which if they gather the approximately 1,800 votes required, will require the city to either drop their plan or allow the residents of the city to vote on paid parking.

Multiple business owners claim their revenue has increased since paid parking was halted last month. On the others side, officials claim employees are taking prime parking places and that paid parking supports the businesses.

The city plans to also also formally adopt and reauthorize its senior residential preferential permit program.

The Pismo Beach City Council will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 5 in the council chambers.

Under item 12-A on the agenda, the council will consider the city’s Capital Improvement Program Semi-Annual Report. The report provides status updates on large and small projects throughout the city.

For example, the city will discuss improvements at Palisades Park and Chumash Park. This project involved the purchase and installation of new play equipment at both parks along with related site improvements.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet March 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

In an attempt to take the influence of large donors out of the election process, the council will finalize an ordinance reducing campaign contribution limits per person from $300 to $250, under item 6-D on the agenda.

Under 7-A, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments staff will provide a presentation about a potential countywide self-help sales tax measure and draft transportation investment plan. SLOCOG hopes to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot for transportation-related purposes.

Under item 7-B, the council will receive a presentation and conduct a study session on the current status of housing, including options to increase and diversify the city’s housing supply.

The major city goal for housing and homelessness is to: “Support the expansion of housing options for all, and continue to facilitate the production of housing, including the necessary supporting infrastructure, with an emphasis on affordable and workforce housing as well as accessibly connected development. Collaborate with local non-profit partners, nongovernmental agencies, the county, the state, and federal governments to advocate for increased funding and implementation of comprehensive and effective strategies to prevent and reduce homelessness.” The study session may be continued should the council require additional information.

The Los Osos Community Services District will meet March 7 in closed session at 5:15 p.m. to review the performance of district legal counsel, Adamski, Moroski, Madden Cumberland and Green, and open session at 6 p.m. in the district board room.

Under item 6-A on the agenda, the board will receive a presentation regarding fire and emergency services in Los Osos. The report recommends the board consider ensuring four personnel, including at least two paramedics, as its minimum daily staffing level.

Under item B., the board may enter into a conceptual agreement with S&T Mutual Water Company, a small water district in the community, for emergency water system response services and routine maintenance.

District staff is proposing using the district’s cost recovery charges for work outside of normal operating procedures, including salary and benefits for staff, overtime rates, equipment use rates, materials cost and administrative overhead.

The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District will meet on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Arroyo Grande City Council Chambers.

Under item 6A on the agenda, the board will hear an update regarding the wastewater treatment plants redundancy project. The project underwent a major setback when it was found to have a cracked floor in the newly built secondary clarifier last summer.

The design engineer, Kennedy Jenks, has redesigned the floor and is heading up demolition and reconstruction of the concrete floor. The project timeline has slipped considerably, with the final project now slated to be finished in May of 2024. The project was initially to be completed in Sept. 2023.

