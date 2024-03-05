Deputies seeking information on knife attack in Goleta

March 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies are seeking the public’s help in gathering information related to a knife attack in Goleta. Deputies have already arrested two juveniles suspected of participating in the assault.

At approximately 1:32 p.m. on Feb. 27, callers reported a fight at the Turnpike Shopping Center. Deputies arrived to find a male juvenile victim with a laceration to his hand, while others involved in the altercation had already fled the scene.

Shortly afterwards, deputies discovered a 15-year-old male juvenile on Hollister Avenue, west of Turnpike Road, who matched the description of a suspect involved in the assault. He was in possession of a concealed fixed blade knife.

Deputies cited the teen for the concealed knife as well as possession of a knife on a school campus and released him to a guardian.

Through their investigation, deputies identified another 15-year-old male juvenile as the primary suspect in the knife attack. Deputies arrested the juvenile and booked him in the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for attempted murder.

Even so, deputies believe there are additional juvenile suspects. They are asking anyone with information about the assault to call (805) 681-4100. If people prefer to remain anonymous, they can provide information by calling a tip line at (805) 681-4171.

