A look at SLO County rainfall totals, reservoir levels
April 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Stormy weather last week drenched San Luis Obispo County, again pushing up already above average rainfall totals and reservoir levels.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through April 7, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 18.53 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 13.99 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 25.73 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 20.42 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 21.53 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 15.59 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 19.31 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 68.04 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 19.79 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 21.41 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 21.49 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 11.29 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 16.26 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast major reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 101.9%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 94%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 100.3%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 100%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 80%, Monterey County
