Morro Bay man arrested for stabbing, sexual assault

April 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Morro Bay police officers arrested a 71-year-old man Friday evening for allegedly stabbing and sexually assaulting a woman with whom he was reportedly a friend.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., witnesses reported a stabbing in the 2400 block of Reno Court. Officers arrived in the area and found a woman suffering from injuries to her neck and multiple stab wounds to her chest and hand, according to the police department.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim informed police that the suspect had fled and that he was a friend who lived in the 400 block of Bonita Street. Officers identified the suspect as Morro Bay man Jerry Eugene Adams, 71, and located him in the 400 block of Bonita Street.

Officers took Adams into custody without incident. Police booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness and sexual assault through force.

Adams currently remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

Morro Bay police are continuing to investigate the incident. The police department says there is no outstanding threat to the community.

