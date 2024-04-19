Ambulance transporting patient sideswiped on Highway 154, paramedic injured

April 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle sideswiped an ambulance that was traveling on Highway 154, transporting a patient to a Central Coast emergency room early Friday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a caller reported the collision in the Windy Gap area of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The ambulance was transporting a patient from Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room.

A paramedic inside the ambulance sustained injuries in the collision. A separate ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the original patient, as well as the paramedic, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The patient and paramedic had minor to moderate injuries.

Two females were traveling in the vehicle that sideswiped the ambulance. They did not suffer injuries.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

