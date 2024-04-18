Paso Robles rejects paid parking referendum, claims deficiencies

April 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles city clerk has rejected the petition to put a referendum on the November ballot to repeal an ordinance permitting paid parking in the downtown area.

Several signature gatherers met on Wednesday with City Manager Ty Lewis, attorney Elizabeth Hull and City Clerk Melissa Boyer. Hull explained that the petition includes several fatal errors, including the wrong size type on one line, an issue with the title of the petition and a failure to disclose they did not pay signature gatherers, said Park Cinema owner John Roush.

During the meeting, Lewis said he expects the city council to make an offer to stop paid parking if the signature gatherers can come up with a revenue neutral program for parking, Roush said.

And while the proponents of the referendum are willing to sit down and discuss solutions other than paid parking, the residents want the referendum on the ballot, Roush said.

“Even if the council tries to make a deal, it is not up to us,” Roush said. “We are not giving up. The citizens have spoken, and they want it on the ballot.”

During the April 16 city council meeting, Councilman Steve Gregory requested they put paid parking back on the agenda. The council plans to discuss paid parking on May 7.

Councilman Chris Bausch, who has repeatedly voted against paid parking, said he does not agree that a solution needs to be revenue neutral.

“I don’t care if it is revenue neutral,” Bausch said. “It is the city’s responsibility to provide adequate parking for city events, commerce, tourism and the good of the public. It is not the city’s job to create ill will.”

Last month, in just 19 days, a small group of signature gatherers collected more than 2,400 signatures with a goal of stopping paid parking. The gatherers said that more than 90% of local residents they approached were opposed the program.

Since paid parking was halted on Feb. 6 because of deficiencies in the city’s 2019 ordinance, many local business owners have reported increased revenue.

On the other side, City Manager Lewis has fought for paid parking for years. In 2019, as a police commander, Lewis promoted paid parking to provide ticketing revenue for the city’s police department.

In February, the Paso Robles City Council voted 3-2 to pass an ordinance allowing a paid parking program downtown. Even though the ordinance will allow the city to charge from $1 to $5 an hour, the council plans to initially charge $1 an hour, with no free parking, which was to begin on April 5.

Dozens of public speakers and councilmen Bausch and Fred Strong argued against passing the new parking ordinance, primarily over concerns the program drives away customers. Mayor John Hamon and council members Gregory and Sharon Roden voted in favor of paid parking, saying it is needed to keep employees from taking up prime parking spaces.

This is not the first time business owners have battled against city officials’ attempts to garner revenue through ticketing. In 1936, Paso Robles enacted a “safety drive” that included the hiring of a safety officer, according to a Nov. 17, 1936 article in the Paso Robles Times.

“Whether Paso Robles should discontinue its present ‘safety drive’ was discussed pro and con, during what was probably the liveliest meeting of the city council in years,” according to the article. “A delegation of some 20 or more local businessmen attended the council session to argue that the employment of a special traffic officer was ruining their business, driving tourist trade away from Paso Robles, and generally giving the town a bad name.”

