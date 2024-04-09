Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student dies in Big Sur accident

April 9, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student died on Saturday following an undisclosed accident during a trip to Big Sur, the university has announced.

Officials have identified the victim as third-year mechanical engineering student Kenneth Taylor, who was from Richland, Washington. Taylor was an outdoor enthusiast and a founding member of the Alpine Club at Cal Poly. He also participated in activities with the Surfrider Foundation and served as a trip leader for ASI Poly Escapes.

ASI staff described Taylor as “a person of incredible technical skill and even more incredible kindness, unmatched wittiness and a passion for adventure that could inspire anyone.”

University officials are in communication with Taylor’s family. The university says it is extending its full support to Taylor’s relatives and friends.

Cal Poly is also offering various resources, including counseling services, to students and university staff who may be grieving Taylor’s death.

