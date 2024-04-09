Police searching for driver who vandalized ballpark in SLO

April 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers are asking for the public’s help finding a driver who spun donuts on a ball field at Santa Rosa Park over the weekend. The vandal caused significant damage to the turf.

On Monday morning, park’s maintenance staff discovered the damaged ball field.

Officers are asking anyone with any information regarding the Santa Rosa ball field vandalism to please contact police at (805) 594-8014 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

