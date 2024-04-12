Cal Poly students likely to pay for St. Fratty’s Day damage to dorms

April 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students will likely receive bills for damage done to dorms during last month’s St. Fratty’s Day celebration that spiraled out of control.

On the morning of March 16, an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people gathered near the Cal Poly campus for what began as a street party. Students passed around plastic jugs filled with alcohol, played loud music, danced in the street and ended up breaking glass, scattering trash and damaging on-campus dorms. Police officers made arrests for offenses including public intoxication, DUI, resisting an officer, possession of an open container and climbing on a pole designed to support wires.

Currently, Cal Poly University Housing is assessing the cost of the damage to residence halls. Cal Poly has a damage charge rate schedule for dorms, which includes charges ranging from $5 for replacing outer plates or ice trays to $1,500 for replacing a door or for damage to a television. [Tribune]

The university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities will attempt to pinpoint individuals who committed vandalism in the dorms. If officials succeed in doing so, the university will charge the offenders with damage fees.

If the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities cannot determine the individual offenders, residents of the damaged dorms will share the repair costs. In that case, the total cost of repairs would be divided by the number of residents on a single floor or in a building or community to determine the amount each student would owe.

