Lompoc teacher overdoses at school, loses his job

April 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Lompoc police officers arrested a substitute teacher at Lompoc High School in March after he overdosed in a school bathroom during the school day. [KSBY]

On the afternoon of March 14, a caller reported finding an unresponsive teacher in a bathroom. Officers arrived to find Matthew O’Hanlon of Solvang suffering from an apparent overdose.

Officers also discovered O’Hanlon, 44, in possession of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officers arrested the substitute teacher on charges of being under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance

Later that day, the school district accepted O’Hanlon’s resignation.

