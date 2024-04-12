Lompoc teacher overdoses at school, loses his job
April 12, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Lompoc police officers arrested a substitute teacher at Lompoc High School in March after he overdosed in a school bathroom during the school day. [KSBY]
On the afternoon of March 14, a caller reported finding an unresponsive teacher in a bathroom. Officers arrived to find Matthew O’Hanlon of Solvang suffering from an apparent overdose.
Officers also discovered O’Hanlon, 44, in possession of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officers arrested the substitute teacher on charges of being under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance
Later that day, the school district accepted O’Hanlon’s resignation.
