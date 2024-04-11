Semi-truck hits fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo

April 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A semi-truck crashed into a fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, sending water gushing into the air and along California Boulevard.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported the collision by the intersection of California Boulevard and Taft Street. The truck driver did not suffer injuries, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLO firefighters and utilities workers came out to the scene to mend the fire hydrant.

