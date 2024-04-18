Drunk driver crashes into Caltrans yard in SLO, hits dump truck

April 18, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An alleged drunk driver crashed a small SUV into the Caltrans yard in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning and hit a dump truck inside the facility.

The driver was traveling westbound on Madonna Road before veering off the roadway. The SUV slammed through the chainlink fence of the Caltrans yard and did not come to a stop until colliding with the rear of the parked dump truck, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers arrested the driver for DUI. A passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

