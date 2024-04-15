Find San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

April 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Last week’s storm dropped more than 4 inches on several areas of San Luis Obispo County, including Rocky Butte and and the west side of Santa Margarita.

As a result, SLO County rainfall totals are well above average for this time of year. Also, most local reservoirs are full.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through April 14, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 20.81 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 15.41 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 28.49 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 17.39 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 23.95 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 17.39 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 20.67 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 71.35 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 21.70 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 22.52 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 24.50 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –12.54 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 17.68 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 105.5%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 93%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 101%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 99%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 81%, Monterey County

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...