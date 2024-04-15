Storm causes rockslide near bottom of Cuesta Grade
April 15, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The weekend storm caused a rockslide near the bottom of the Cuesta Grade along Highway 101 Sunday evening, leading to one car crash.
Rocks piled up along southbound Highway 101 close to Stagecoach Road, covering much of the third lane of the highway. A mudslide also occurred in the area.
One driver swerved in attempt to avoid the rocks, resulting in the vehicle crashing. No one suffered injuries in the collision.
Crews worked Sunday night and Monday morning to ensure the safety of other drivers.
