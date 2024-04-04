Five cars collide in San Luis Obispo
April 4, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Five cars collided by Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a caller reported a crash at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Oak streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Several ndividuals suffered minor injuries. No one needed to go to the hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the pileup. Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the collision.
