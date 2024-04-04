DUI driver from Fresno flees CHP through SLO County

April 4, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver from Fresno fled CHP officers through much of northern San Luis Obispo County last Friday, hitting multiple vehicle and driving the wrong way on Highway 101 before crashing.

Mandeep Singh Brar, 27, was driving a silver Toyota Camry with one passenger inside, according to the CHP. Brar failed to stop when sought by officers for a DUI violation.

The pursuit crossed into SLO County on westbound Highway 46. Templeton CHP units then entered the chase.

Authorities called for a CHP helicopter to coordinate the pursuit. The chase continued westbound on Highway 46 through the city of Paso Robles and then moved onto northbound Highway 101.

The helicopter was positioned overhead and its crew relayed that Brar was driving northbound from N. Spring Street in the southbound lanes of Highway 101. Brar was driving the wrong way on the right shoulder of the highway, avoiding traffic in the southbound lanes.

As soon as Brar began driving the wrong way on the highway, the CHP called off the pursuit. However, the helicopter continued to monitor the suspect’s car, and officials notified King City CHP units of the wrong-way driver headed in their direction.

Officials asked the King City units to run a traffic break on southbound Highway 101. Brar continued driving the wrong way and then took the Bradley Road off-ramp, but lost control there and hit a traffic sign. His vehicle continued in a westerly direction until it hit a perimeter fence and came to a stop.

Brar exited his car. Officers apprehended him a little north of the scene of the crash.

After officers took Brar into custody, officials received reports of two prior crashes. The first crash was a hit-and-run by Brar on southbound Highway 101 north of Exline Road. The collision resulted in property damage.

The second crash was a minor injury hit-and-run caused by Brar on southbound Highway 101 at 10th Street. A Santa Maria couple was in one of the vehicles Brar struck. A Salinas man, who sustained minor injuries, was in the other.

An ambulance transported Brar and his passenger, Charanjit Kaur Singh, 67, to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton for medical precaution and evaluation. Hospital staff cleared Brar, and authorities then booked the Fresno man in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony evading and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

CHP officials say drugs and/or alcohol are suspected as factors in the collisions Brar caused. Templeton and King City Area CHP officers are investigating the crashes. One Templeton CHP officer sustained a minor laceration to his hand while taking Brar into custody.

Brar remains in SLO County Jail with his bail set at $250,000.

