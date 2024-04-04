Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Pismo beach

April 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two people landed in jail on Tuesday night after Pismo Beach police officers found them transporting mutiple illegal drugs packaged for sale.

Late Tuesday night, officers pulled over a vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and individually packaged drugs presumed to be Fentanyl, LSD, and MDMA. Inside the vehicle, officers also found a large amount of cash and other items involved in selling drugs.

Officers arrested the driver and an occupant and booked them in San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple drug charges.

