Grover Beach police arrest woman driving stolen vehicle

April 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police officers arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

After being alerted to a vehicle that had reportedly been stolen in the Southern California city of Vista, officers located the car in the 900 block of Rockaway Avenue in Grover Beach. Officers stopped the vehicle as its driver who pulled into a parking lot, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police contacted the driver, whom they identified as 46-year-old Pennie Shelton of Stockton. Investigators determined Shelton did not have permission to be in possession of the vehicle.

Officers arrested Shelton for theft of a motor vehicle and transported her to San Luis Obispo County Jail. Shelton currently remains in custody with her bail set at $20,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

