Paul Flores attacked in prison, again

April 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paul Fores was attacked yesterday at Pleasant Valley State Prison and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds, his second serious assault in less than a year.

In Aug, 2023, Jason Budrow, a prisoner who killed a former cellmate, attempted to kill Flores. Budrow allegedly approached Flores from behind and attempted to cut his throat. Flores, who raised an arm to block the assault, suffered a wound to one side of his neck.

In Oct. 2022, a Monterey County jury found Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Kristin Smart in 1996. Then in March 2023, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe rejected a motion made by Flores’s attorney for a new trial and sentenced Flores to 25 years to life in prison.

After processing, state prison officials moved Flores to Pleasant Valley State Prison. The Fresno County facility provides long-term housing for inmates of all custody levels.

Flores murdered Smart in 1996 during an attempted rape following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Flores helped escort Smart, who was found passed out on a lawn outside the party, back to her dorm room. She was never seen again.

The primary suspect in the case, Flores was sporting a black eye when interviewed by law enforcement, who determined he lied repeatedly. Even so, it would be years before deputies raided Flores’s home.

During a 2020 raid of Flores’ San Pedro home, deputies discovered multiple rape videos with titles including, “Drugged and raped while passed out” and “Blonde high school girl in skirt gets raped.”

Investigators also found two bottles of date rape drugs in Flores’s home, prosecutors said. In a file labeled “practice,” Flores stored homemade rape videos of himself having sex and sodomizing women.

CalCoastNews will produce further information on the latest assault after it becomes available.

