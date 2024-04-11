Driver killed in two car crash in Grover Beach
April 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
One driver was killed in a two car crash on Oak Park Boulevard in Grover Beach on Wednesday evening.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported a crash on Oak Park Boulevard near El Camino Real. Emergency personnel pronounced one of the drivers deceased at the scene. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.
The other driver was not injured.
A Grover Beach Police Department investigation into the crash is ongoing.
