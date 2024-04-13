Intoxicated driver crashes on Highway 101 off-ramp in SLO
April 12, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed a car on a Highway 101 off-ramp in SLO on Wednesday afternoon.
The driver crashed a red sedan at a Marsh Street off-ramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Police officers arrested the driver for DUI.
“If you consume alcohol, don’t drive,” the police department stated in a social media post. “Use rideshare apps, walk, call a friend or stay home to imbibe.”
