Intoxicated driver crashes on Highway 101 off-ramp in SLO

April 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed a car on a Highway 101 off-ramp in SLO on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver crashed a red sedan at a Marsh Street off-ramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Police officers arrested the driver for DUI.

“If you consume alcohol, don’t drive,” the police department stated in a social media post. “Use rideshare apps, walk, call a friend or stay home to imbibe.”

