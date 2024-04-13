Atascadero police warn against motorcycle riding in the Salinas riverbed

April 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Atascadero Police Department is issuing a warning to the public about the escalating practice of illegal motorcycle riding in the Salinas riverbed.

In recent months, there has been a surge in unauthorized motorcycle activity in the riverbed area, according to the city of Atascadero. Officials say motorcycle riding in the riverbed violates local ordinances and state laws; endangers public safety; and endangers the ecosystem of the area.

Motorcycle activity in the riverbed presents a severe safety hazard to riders, equestrian riders, pedestrians and nearby residents. The rugged terrain and unpredictable conditions increase the likelihood of accidents, potentially causing serious injuries or fatalities, officials say.

Environmentally, motorcycle riding in the Salinas riverbed can cause soil erosion, damage vegetation and disrupt wildlife habitats. Likewise, the loud noise generated by motorcycle engines disrupts the tranquility of the area, causing disturbances to nearby residents and wildlife, according to the city.

Atascadero officials are committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to quickly address the issue. Officials ask that residents report any instances of illegal motorcycle riding in the Salinas riverbed to the Atascadero Police Department by calling (805) 461-5051.

“As stewards of our community, it is incumbent upon all of us to uphold the law and protect the natural beauty and safety of our surroundings,” the city stated a news release. “Together, we can preserve the integrity of the Salinas riverbed for future generations to enjoy.”

