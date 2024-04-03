Man shot, wounded at house party in Nipomo

April 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a man at a house party in Nipomo on Tuesday night. Deputies are searching for the shooter.

Shortly after 9 p.m., mutiple callers reported hearing shots fired in the 300 block of Neptune Drive where a party was taking place. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The man remains in stable condition.

Sheriff’s detectives, CHP officers and Santa Maria police officers are investigating the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

