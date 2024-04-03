Camarillo man targeted seniors, guilty of embezzlement

April 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Camarillo man who targeted seniors he met at places of worship and through a legal aid hotline was found guilty last week of 29 counts of embezzlement, fraud, burglary, elder abuse, grand theft and money laundering, according to the California Department of Insurance.

Brett E. Lovett, 53, formerly an insurance agent, defrauded his victims of close to $1.2 million. He befriended some of his victims at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Carpinteria.

Others victims were caught up in the fraud after seeking legal advice from Lovett through his legal aid information business.

From 2011 through 2016, Lovett defrauded at least nine victims who entrusted him to invest or manage their money. Instead, Lovett used the funds for personal expenses such as hair plugs, breast implants for a girlfriend, travel to India and a diamond ring

“This former licensed insurance agent preyed on innocent senior citizens to line his pockets with no regard for his victims’ wellbeing,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. “Thanks to the hard work by my department investigators and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office his victims will have justice.”

Lovett is scheduled for sentencing on May 9.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...