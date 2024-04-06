Police identify young woman found dead in San Luis Obispo
April 6, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police have identified the woman found deceased in the Righetti Ranch neighborhood last month as San Luis Obispo resident Nadia Fournier, 22.
Police found Fournier’s body on March 1. Investigators do not view the San Luis Obispo woman’s death as suspicious.
The SLO County coroner’s unit is investigating Fournier’s cause of death.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines