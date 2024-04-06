Police identify young woman found dead in San Luis Obispo

April 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police have identified the woman found deceased in the Righetti Ranch neighborhood last month as San Luis Obispo resident Nadia Fournier, 22.

Police found Fournier’s body on March 1. Investigators do not view the San Luis Obispo woman’s death as suspicious.

The SLO County coroner’s unit is investigating Fournier’s cause of death.

