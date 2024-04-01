Nipomo man brandishes gun at Atascadero bar, lands in jail

April 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After pulling out a gun amid a bar fight at Whiskey and June Cocktail Bar in Atascadero on Sunday morning, a Nipomo man was arrested on multiple charges.

Shortly before 2 a.m., mutiple 911 callers reported an altercation at the bar located at 5950 El Camino Real. Callers reported a man had brandished a firearm and pointed it at them before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle including a license plate number.

Shortly afterwards, an Atascadero police officer located the vehicle in the 9800 block of E Front Street. Officers pulled over the vehicle and detained four people.

After determining the driver, Michael Anthony Garcia, 26, of Nipomo, was the person involved in the altercation at the bar, officers arrested Garcia. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded firearm.

Officers arrested Garcia on mutiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is no longer in custody.

