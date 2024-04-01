Find San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

April 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Stormy weather over the weekend saturated San Luis Obispo County and added to already healthy reservoir levels.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through April 1, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 17.91 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 13.63 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 25.08 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 19.87 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 20.48 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 15.18 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 18.73 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 67.41 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 19.43 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 21.07 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 20.92 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 11.07 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 15.87 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 102.6%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 91%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 100.5%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 99%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 79%, Monterey County

