Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into house in SLO
April 1, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house in San Luis Obispo on Monday morning.
Shortly before noon, the driver of a gray sedan slammed into a house at the intersection of Broad and Upham streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Responders transported the driver to a local hospital.
Police say neither drugs, nor alcohol are suspected as a factor in the crash. The current condition of the driver has not been released.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines