Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into house in SLO

April 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house in San Luis Obispo on Monday morning.

Shortly before noon, the driver of a gray sedan slammed into a house at the intersection of Broad and Upham streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Responders transported the driver to a local hospital.

Police say neither drugs, nor alcohol are suspected as a factor in the crash. The current condition of the driver has not been released.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...