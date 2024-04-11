Front Page  »  

Mismanagement of California and your canceled insurance policy

April 11, 2024

Stacy Korsgaden

OPINION by STACY KORSGADEN

As policy holders are receiving cancellation notices in the mail, the insurance industry is struggling to survive. Industry leaders are grappling with massive fire losses, increased claims payout, inflation, and an actuarial system that did not account for state leaders releasing criminals and a government that would like to regulate and control.

It’s important for Californians to realize the insurance industry protects the American Dream. California’s prosperity is protected by insurance choice. Strength from the system comes when companies compete for business and offer exceptional service.

The state sees prosperity, too, when companies thrive through tax revenue. When we see what is happening through California’s Department of Insurance, we see a state straying from the principles of free market capitalism. If California continues down this road, the over regulation and state control will threaten the very foundation and economic stability the insurance industry provides.

The conflicting statements from the Department of Insurance show a department “concerned about overregulation, while simultaneously offering a strategy of new regulations, proves government overreach.

The Department of Insurance continues to ignore the perils, along with the propositions they should be working hard to reform: Proposition 103 (Insurance Regulation passed in 1988), Proposition 47 and 57, causing increased crime and criminals on the streets, and the overstep of environmentalism when dealing with forest management.

The current reality is concerning. The potential of insurance companies submitting to government support is destroying the very essence of free-market principles. This shift toward “corporate socialism,” similar to the health insurance industry, jeopardizes the industry’s integrity and its commitment to serving the customer.

The insurance industry is the foundation of a successful community. Families and businesses are protected against uncertainty. Only by insisting government manage the perils they have been ignoring for too long, rejecting government controls and regulation forced onto this vibrant industry, can we guarantee prosperity for future generations.

Stacy A Korsgaden, 35 year insurance and financial services professional. consumer advocate for insurance choice and customer protection. She can be reached at stacy@stacykorsgaden.com.

 


3 Comments
My homeowners insurance skyrocketed this year for all the reasons cited here: wildfires, the increase in property crimes, and local flooding. I wish there could be just a minimal coverage, perhaps catastrophic only, just like minimum coverage for car insurance.


So they follow your suggestion and allow basic policies. And you have another problem in your home….. for example your washing machine floods the house…. and you don’t have that coverage in your policy. Now What? You have money to replace all your flooring, dry wall, doors, furniture? ‘Someone I know had the basic car insurance and something unknown broke a window in their car….. NO INSURANCE, only cost $2,200+ .


Both sides of this situation are at fault here. Poor forest management, possible over regulation and of course, the greed of insurance companies are all in play. Better forest management, holding corporations like PG&E responsible for the catastrophes they have caused, and expecting better from insurance companies are all in order.


However, I do not agree with Ms. Korsgaden’s claim that deregulation is the answer. IMHO, that has always been a disastrous move against the consumer and the environment. She herself has hit the nail on the head by mentioning the health industry. Before the health industry became a “for profit” endeavor, we had some of the best care on the planet, and it was stunningly more affordable. Now that it is less regulated, companies gouge us by astronomical times the amount it takes to see a profit and we have the worst health care system in the developed world. A little investigation into that claim will reveal to you that all the countries of the world that do have “socialized medicine” have vastly superior care for everyone at a fraction of our costs. She should probably not have mentioned that comparison.


If we ignore environmentalism, we are asking for even worse disaster scenarios, climate change being the very thing that precipitated this insurance crisis in the first place. And, just to be clear, “excellent service” went out the window decades ago. The only blame for that goes to rampant corporate greed, which is what is driving out of control inflation and the destruction of our systems in general.


Now they blame “environmentalism” and want “deregulation”? I think not.


﻿