San Luis Obispo police seek help finding vandal

April 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers are asking for the public’s help finding a driver who spun donuts on a ball field at Santa Rosa Park earlier this month. Investigators have identified the black truck that was used to cause significant damage to the turf.

By examining surveillance videos, officers found video of the vandalism and of the truck leaving the area.

On April 9, park’s maintenance staff discovered the damaged ball field.

Officers are asking anyone with any information regarding the truck or the Santa Rosa ball field vandalism to please contact police at (805) 594-8014 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

