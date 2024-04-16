This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

April 15, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Paso Robles City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on April 16 in the council chambers.

After the city received five bids for a recycled water distribution system project, city staff is asking the council to reject all the bids and send out an improved request for proposals, under item 6 on the agenda. Because of issues with the first request, the city was at risk of losing more than $10 million in grant funding.

The city is in the process of developing a recycled water system to provide an alternative water supply for irrigation of parks, vineyards, and golf courses on the east side of the city. In 2023, the city received over $13 million in state grants for construction of the recycled water distribution system.

Last month, the city received five bids that ranged from $22.96 to $32.63 million.

In reviewing the proposals, staff determined the bids all complied with the city’s bidding requirements. However, the bids did not comply with state grant requirements and the city needs to start over.

The city is currently working on a Airport Mater Plan Update, with plans to pay Coffman Associates $639,687 to complete the update. The FAA provided a grant offer not to exceed $589,567 to help fund the project.

Under item 9, staff is asking the council to consider prefunding the project using Airport Enterprise Fund reserves with the intention of reimbursing those funds upon release of the grant funds.

Currently battling a Fair Political Practices Commission complaint regarding conflicts of interest at the airport, Mayor John Hamon has recused himself from some votes.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 16 in the council chambers.

Under item 12-A on the agenda, the board will will discuss whether or not they want to support a proposed half-cent sales tax by San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) staff. SLOCOG hopes to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot for transportation-related purposed and are working to drum up support from local government officials.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet April 16 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

Under item 6-h on the agenda, the council is slated to approve a cooperating agreement with People’s Self-Help Housing for the Calle Joaquin Homekey Project, with a plan to rapidly expand the inventory of housing for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

In May of last year, the County Board of Supervisors authorized a total of $2.6 million for the Homekey project. The County also authorized the funding to be allocated for capital, renovations, and operations for the project.

In July 2023, the city council authorized a joint application for Homekey funds in conjunction with People’s Self-Help Housing for the acquisition, rehabilitation and conversion of the 87-unit Motel 6 on Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.

The Cambria Community Services District will meet at 1 pm on April 18 at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building.

The Five Cities Fire Authority board will meet at 5 p.m. on April 15 in the Grover Beach City Council chambers.

Under item B on the agenda, the board will consider approval of an employment agreement with Scott Hallett to serve as the authority’s new fire chief. At $190,000 a year, the term of the agreement is indefinite.

The San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the board of supervisors chambers.

Under item B-1 on the agenda, the commission will receive an informational report regarding the San Simeon Community Services District request for dissolution. After experiencing years of mismanagement, conflicts of interest, financial, legal, and other problems, the district is requesting that LAFCO approve its dissolution, by assigning its services of water, wastewater, streets and lighting to the county.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...