Sharp increase in arrests, citations at Deltopia in Isla Vista

April 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Tens of thousands of people people gathered last weekend in Isla Vista for the annual spring break event known as Deltopia, leading to a sharp increase in arrests and citations.

Rain and wind on Friday made for a calm and relatively uneventful first day of Deltopia, an unsanctioned event know for overdoses, injuries, property damage and arrests. Deltopia lasted Friday through Sunday, taking place along Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

From April 5 through April 7, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies issued 256 citations, made 32 arrests and investigated two reported rapes. In 2023, there were a total of 151 citations and 23 arrests.

During this year’s event, there were no cliff falls nor fentanyl overdose fatalities. In addition, deputies successfully thwarted a man’s attempt to harm himself by running off a bluff edge.

Many partygoers reportedly traveled from out of the area in order to attend. Emergency personnel responded to numerous medical incidents, particularly related to alcohol consumption.

