Two men shot at Minami Park park in Santa Maria

April 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A shooting at Minami Park in Santa Maria left two men suffering from gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., 911 callers reported a shooting at the park, located near the intersection of Battles Road and Depot Street. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a large peaceful gathering at the park. However, the uninvited suspects arrived and confronted those at the gathering shortly before the shooting, police said. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information related to the investigation, including those who may have been in the Minami Park area when the incident occurred, to contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1329 or the communications center at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2277.

