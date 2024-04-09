This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

April 8, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on April 9 in the Board Chambers.

The hearing for the Dana Reserve Specific Plan is coming up at the end of April. The 288-acre site is located on the north, west side of Nipomo directly adjacent to Highway 101. The controversial development includes 1,370 homes, commercial, recreation, and public services. The homes include 156 deed-restricted affordable units,

This major planned development will require the removal of 4,000 mature native oak trees.

Under item 2 on the agenda, the board will consider adopting a development agreement between the county and the developer. The proposal also includes a request for a general plan amendment, an ordinance amendment, a conditional use permit and a development agreement.

Under item 29, the board will will discuss whether or not they want to support a proposed half-cent sales tax by San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) staff. SLOCOG hopes to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot for transportation-related purposed and are working to drum up support from local government officials.

Under item 34, the board will consider amending the Peace, Safety and Morals Chapter of the county code prohibiting unreasonable noises. Last year, he San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department responded to approximately 1,164 calls for service related to loud music or party noises.

To address the concerns and the impacts that unreasonable noises have on the community, the planning and building department, sheriff’s department and county council created a working group to identify the most efficient and effective way to address properties that regularly broadcast unreasonable noises, such as loud parties.

Under item 35, the board will hear an appeal by Larry Stone of the SLO County Planning Commission’s approval of a permit to allow a 27,248-square-foot winery facility that includes a 19,101 square foot underground wine cave system.

Stone argues the planning commission relied on conditions regarding noise, lighting, tasting room operation, and wine processing were established while the current winery was conducting activities outside of the previous approval and therefore are improperly relied on.

The proposed project is located at 2040 Niderer Road, four miles west of Paso Robles in the Adelaida area.

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission will meet April 11 at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

Under item 7 on the agenda, the commission will consider a request for a permit by Larrache Land Company. The plan is to construct nine mixed-use commercial buildings, including a tasting room, brewery, restaurants, offices, storage facilities, and retail units known as Ramada Junction. The project would be constructed in two phases for a total of 94,099 gross square feet.

The proposed project is located at the intersection of Ramada Drive and Cow Meadow Place in the unincorporated community of Templeton, approximately 3 miles south of Paso Robles.

Under item 9, the commission will consider a request by the Cambria Community Services District for approval of a new skateboard park that if approved will include an all-gender restroom, landscaping, fencing, and improvements to the public right of way on Main Street.

Under item 10, the commission will discuss proposed amendments for cannabis businesses, including modifying the duration of cannabis cultivation permits, hours of operation for non-storefront retail dispensaries, and abatement procedures and cost recovery relating to unpermitted cannabis activities.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 9 in the council chambers.

In light of a plan to pause a proposed recycled water project, dubbed Central Coast Blue, under item 11-a on the agenda the council will discuss the city’s water supply, Central Coast Blue and future resources. The council will also discuss approval of a budget adjustment of over $500,000 to pay Pismo Beach for debt the city owes related to costs already expended on the failed recycled water project.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 9 in the council chambers.

Under item 2 on the agenda, the council will discuss whether or not they want to support a proposed half-cent sales tax by San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) staff. SLOCOG hopes to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot for transportation-related purposed and are working to drum up support from local government officials.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 8 in the council chambers.

Under item 8 on the agenda, the council is slated to approve an employment agreement with James Munro to serve as police chief. Chief Munro’s base salary will be $202,464, plus benefits, use of a city vehicle and uniform allowance.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on April 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

The Cambria Community Services District will meet on April 11 at 1 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Hall.

Under item 6-A on the agenda, the board will discuss and consider adopting a resolution finding and determining the public interest and necessity for acquiring and authorizing the condemnation of a portion of property located at 2950 Santa Rosa Creek Road for the purposes of continuing to operate an existing well, water treatment plant and related facilities. The property is home to Coast Union High School and is owned by the Coast Union School District.

For months, the Cambria CSD and Coast Union have been in negotiations over the continued use of the land as a well site. The well was built during a drought emergency nearly 20 years ago. The district has made annual lease payments to the school district.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet on April 10 at 9 a.m. in the board room.

Under item E-2 on the agenda, the board will review and discuss the appropriate response to an impending vacancy as Director Richard Malvarose plans to move out of the district. The board will consider appointing a replacement for Malvarose’s term, which expires in November.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet on April 10 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

In a district notorious for its raucous meetings, under item 9-D on the agenda, the board will discuss the hiring of a mediator to work with the district. This item was requested by Director Shirley Gibson.

Under item 9-A, the board will discuss and provide direction on amendments relating to the appeal of water services fees, so that they can be heard by a committee prior to an appeal to the board of directors.

The district will hold a special closed session to address four items including divestiture of fire services, and the ongoing Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District v. City of Santa Maria lawsuit, and the public appointments of both general manager and legal counsel.

