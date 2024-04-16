SLO County gas costs inching up, find the lowest prices

April 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Defying fears world conflicts would lead to soaring gas prices, last week the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased just six cents to $5.56, according to figures from AAA.

“Renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure and increasing tension in the Middle East spiked oil prices recently,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And with the cost of oil accounting for roughly 60% of what we pay at the pump, there will likely be some upward pressure on prices.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 10 cents to $5.45 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices rose three cents to $3.63 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 24th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.33. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost, at $5.23 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.85 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.93 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.93 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.93 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.93 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.95 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.99 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.99 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.99 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $5.03

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...