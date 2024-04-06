SLO police cite 13 during bicycle and pedestrian safety operation

April 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued 13 citations to drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Thursday.

Police officers conducted the operation citywide from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officers contacted 15 individuals during the operation.

These violations include: stop sign violation, cell phone violation, bike on the wrong side of the roadway and blocking and intersection.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers/bicyclist holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said in a statement. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

The police department received funding for the program from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

