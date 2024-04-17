SLO police searching for thieves who stole from Madonna Inn customer
April 17, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two women who allegedly stole a purse, wallet and iPhone from a customer at the Madonna Inn on Tuesday.
Police are circulating surveillance images of the women, as well as their vehicle. The police department asks that anyone who has information about the suspects call Officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081.
Alternatively, anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.
