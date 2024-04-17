Hidden gun? No problem for Santa Maria police, video
April 17, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
With help from a furry companion, Santa Maria police officers seized a gun that a suspect was hiding inside a vehicle in the aftermath of a reported road rage incident.
Dispatchers sent patrol officers to the area of Enos Drive and Broadway where a suspect had reportedly brandished a firearm during a road rage incident. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and apprehended all of its occupants as they conducted an investigation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers asked the suspect where the gun was. The man responded, “Somebody said I had a gun? I don’t have a gun.”
K-9 Odin then arrived and located a revolver inside the vehicle. Officers arrested the suspect.
