This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

April 22, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on April 23 in the Board Chambers.

The board is expected to officially appoint Matthew Pontes as the county’s administrative officer. Pontes is slated to be paid $419,969 in salary and benefits per year, according to item 2 on the agenda.

Under item 28 on the agenda, the board will be asked to approve the Dana Reserve Specific Plan and approve permits for oak tree removal and grading. The 288-acre site is located on the north, west side of Nipomo directly adjacent to Highway 101.

The controversial development includes 1,370 homes, commercial, recreation, and public services. The homes include 156 deed-restricted affordable units.

This major planned development will require the removal of 4,000 mature native oak trees. While staff is recommending approval, there is expected to be vocal opposition at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission will meet April 25 at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa processed crude oil. While Phillips 66 attempted to expand its Nipomo refinery, in 2017, the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to shoot down Phillips 66’s proposed rail spur project.

Phillips 66 wanted to build a rail spur so that crude oil delivered by pipeline could be transported to the Nipomo Mesa refinery by train. The proposed project faced fierce opposition from local residents, as well as environmental activists.

Under item 5 on the agenda, the board will hold a study session regarding a Phillips 66 proposed refinery demolition and remediation project and a draft environmental impact report. Phillips 66 is seeking a permit to allow for demolition and remediation of the refinery.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 23 in the council chambers.

The Traffic Way Bridge was first constructed over Arroyo Grande Creek in 1932. Its piles, which are concrete posts driven into the ground for support, were originally embedded 23 feet into dirt. Over time, the washing away of soils and creek materials due to creek flow has resulted in issues with the structural integrity of the bridge.

The city now plans to replace the bridge. However, it will need temporary access to nine properties. Four of the nine property owners have signed agreements with the city.

Under item 10-b on the agenda, the city will discuss eminent domain actions against the remaining five property owners.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 23 in the council chambers.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 22 in the council chambers.

The council is slated to discuss water supply, rate options and whether or not to stay in Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project, under item 6 on the agenda.

In March, a citizens group in Grover Beach turned in more than four times the required signatures to put an initiative to repeal a 112% water rate increase on the November ballot. The bulk of the water rate increase was slated to help fund Central Coast Blue. The city clerk has until 5 p.m. tonight to determine whether or not the initiative will be sent on to the city council.

In 2016, the cities of Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach agreed on plans for a recycled water project to bring an additional 900 to 1,000 acre feet of water annually to the South County cities, even during droughts. However, the Central Coast Blue project soared in price from an estimated $29 million to a current estimate of between $135 million to $158 million, leading to a pause of the project.

Earlier this month, the Arroyo Grande City Council voted to get out of a controversial water recycling project while remaining in the project’s joint power authority.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on April 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

Under item 4-c on the agenda, the council will meet in closed session at 3 p.m. to discuss specific complaints or charges brought against City Attorney Chris Neumeyer by another person or employee.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet on April 23 at 5 p.m. for a special meeting and 6 p.m. for a regular meeting in the board room.

Under item 6-b on the agenda, the board will discuss the hiring of a general manager. Interim general manage Paavo Ogren quit several hours after showing up for work on Friday.

