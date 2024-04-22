Firefighters rescue resident from home fire in Paso Robles

April 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters helped a resident escape from a burning home in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon.

At 12:35, a caller reported a home on fire at 434 Cherokee Court. Firefighters arrived at the scene and discovered a fire burning in a back bedroom with the occupant still attempting to flee the home.

Firefighters rescued the resident and extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...