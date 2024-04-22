Firefighters rescue resident from home fire in Paso Robles
April 22, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters helped a resident escape from a burning home in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon.
At 12:35, a caller reported a home on fire at 434 Cherokee Court. Firefighters arrived at the scene and discovered a fire burning in a back bedroom with the occupant still attempting to flee the home.
Firefighters rescued the resident and extinguished the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines