Who was arrested during latest protest at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo?

May 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

For the second time this year, a pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo led to multiple arrests. Officers arrested eight people during Thursday’s protest including four students, one professor and three people unrelated to the campus.

At 7:15 a.m., several callers reported a group of students blocking the California Boulevard entrance to Cal Poly, according to Matt Lazier, Cal Poly media relations director. Aided by SLO police officers and SLO County sheriff deputies, Cal Poly police officers arrived to find wooden barricades and three students chained together in the roadway. There were a total of 15 to 20 people involved in the protest.

“Police issued a dispersal order, and some of the protesters did not comply, which is what led to arrests being made,” Lazier said.

Of those arrested, six were booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail while two were arrested, cited and released.

Jay Erker, 44, lecturer in the chemistry & biochemistry department, charged with obstructing an officer

Mohamed Cheour, 25, charged with resisting arrest, obstructing the free movement of a person and two felonies related to removing a person from police custody

Alejandro Bupara, 29, charged with remaining at an unlawful assembly after an order to disperse

Jade Pinney, 28, charged with remaining at an unlawful assembly after order to disperse

Theodore Lee, 21, charged with obstructing the free movement of a person

Alexis Barksdale, 24, charged with obstructing the free movement of a person

Barbara Wildman, charged with obstructing a roadway

Henry Miller, charged with obstructing a roadway

The protestors demands included divest from any companies profiting from the war, drop all charges against student protestors and support a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Regarding divestment, Cal Poly does not have a place in boycotting/divesting from certain countries. International boycotts and divestment are inherently political and often involve complex and historic geopolitical issues,” according to Lazier. “The role of the university is to serve as a content-neutral space for the free exchange of ideas, thoughts and discourse; the university is not a political body, and its role is not to create public policy and foreign affairs strategies.”

Furthermore, Cal Poly administration does not have the ability to drop charges filed by the SLO County District Attorney’s Office against protesters.

Bupara is already facing six misdemeanor charges for battery of a peace officer related to a pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly on Jan. 23 in which eight people were arrested. He has a pre-trial conference on the battery charges scheduled for July 11.

Also arrested at the Jan. 23 protest, Cal Poly professor Shanae Aurora Martínez, 38, is charged with battery of a peace officer. She is scheduled for a further arraignment regarding the battery charge on July 11.

Martínez, an assistant professor of English specializing in Indigenous literatures, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 10 regarding a driving under the influence charge.

