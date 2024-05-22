DA charges Grover Beach man over crash that killed bicyclist

May 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Grover Beach man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged him with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter over a New Year’s Day crash that killed a local bicyclist.

On Jan. 1, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Richard Joseph Grandi, 74, struck a bicyclist, 58-year-old Michelle Lynn Seybert oof Grover Beach, in the 900 block of N. 12th Street in the South County city. Seybert suffered serious injuries and was immediately transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Grandi stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Seybert remained hospitalized in critical condition until Jan. 12, when she died of her injuries.

Investigators determined Seybert was riding her bicycle uphill in the southbound lane when she was struck from behind by Grandi’s SUV. The time of day and sunlight glare factored into the collision, according to the police department. Neither drugs, nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Grover Beach police requested that prosecutors charge Grandi for causing a collision resulting in Seybert’s death.

On April 23, SLO County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge against Grandi. The Grover Beach man’s arraignment is schedule for Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...