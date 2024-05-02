Police arrest vehicle theft suspect in Grover Beach

May 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police made a SWAT-style arrest of a vehicle theft suspect at a home in the South County city on Monday.

Earlier in the day, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle at a home in the 1600 block of Brighton Avenue in Grover Beach. Detectives and officers then served a search warrant at the home and contacted multiple individuals inside, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Officers arrested Michael Todd Johnson, 54, for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and a felony warrant. Police released the other occupants of the home without charges.

Authorities booked Johnson in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Johnson currently remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle and returned it to its owner in the Nipomo area.

