Mother fined $88,000 after children remove protected clams from Pismo Beach

May 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Fresno woman was hit with a more than $88,000 fine after her children collected 72 protected clams from Pismo Beach during a vacation in 2023. [ABC]

During their vacation, Charlotte Russ’ five children collected what they thought were shells from the beach. However, before they left they received a citation for removing the protected small clams. She later received a fine of nearly $89,000.

Pismo Beach deemed itself the “clam capital of the world” in the 40s. But then a large influx of clammers and sea otters nearly eliminated the clam population, which is now gradually rising.

California has enacted guidelines for clamming, including requirements for a fishing license and limits on catch and size of clams taken.

In the end, a court commissioner agreed to drop the fine to $500.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...