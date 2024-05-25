Goleta officers cite 53 during bicycle and pedestrian safety operation

May 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Goleta Police Department issued 53 citations to drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during three bicycle and pedestrian safety operations in May.

Officers issued citations for various vehicle code violations where bicyclists or pedestrians made unsafe choices and the drivers were issued citations for infractions that were unsafe to bicycles or pedestrians. Several minors on bicycles and e-bikes were contacted and reminded that riders under 18 are required to wear a bicycle helmet.

Officers conducted the operations during three six-hour operation periods.

“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, especially when we are sharing roadways.” said Sergeant Noel Rivas of the Goleta Police Department. “Our main goal is that everyone gets home to their friends and families.”

The police department received funding for the program from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

